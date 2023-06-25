General

World Bank Approved 110 Million USD Loan To Boost Philippine Education

The World Bank said yesterday, it has approved a 110 million U.S. dollar-loan to finance a project, aiming to boost education quality in the southern Philippines.

The multilateral lender said, nearly two million elementary school students from kindergarten to grade 6, as well as, over 60,000 teachers and school administrators in three poor regions in western Mindanao, will benefit from the new project.

The coaching programme will concentrate on enhancing literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills for the students, particularly emphasising peace-building, gender-sensitive instruction, climate and disaster resilience, and inclusive education.

The project will also deliver professional development opportunities to teachers and school administrators and supervisors.

Ndiamé Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, noted that, the project is part of the multilateral lender’s continuing support to boost human capital in the Philippines.

In the past decade, the Philippines has increased investments in basic education and seen improvements in enrolment. However, learning outcomes remained weak, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenge

Source: Nam News Network

Web Desk

