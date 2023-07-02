Kaouther Ben Hania’s Les filles d’Olfa scoops ARRI award

Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania's docufiction Les filles d'Olfa (Four Daughters) won ARRI Award, the top prize at the Munich International Film Festival. ARRI award is given to the best international film in the CineMasters competition section. The feature film is an international co-production between Tunisia (Cinetelefilms prod), France and Germany. It made its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival (June 16-27) where it was shortlisted in the official competition.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse