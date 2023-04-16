Karibib man arrested for alleged rape of three minor girls

A 22-year-old male suspect from Karibib in the Erongo region was arrested on charges of rape and indecent assault after he reportedly lured three minor girls on different occasions to his place to have sexual intercourse with them.

A crime report issued Sunday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the suspect allegedly raped the minor girls, of which two are aged seven and the other, eight, in February this year on different occasions, however, the matter was only reported recently.

He is expected to appear before the Karibib Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A 13-year-old girl from Shighuru village in the Kavango East was allegedly raped in December 2022 by a suspect who is still at large.

The report alleged that the male suspect had sexual intercourse with the minor under coercive circumstances and as a result, got the girl pregnant.

The incident was only reported recently.

An eight-year-old girl from Omutsegonime village of the Oshikoto region was allegedly raped by a 25–old Angolan male suspect on Friday.

The suspect is expected to appear before Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Terfina Kadhikwa from Oniihandi village in Oshikoto region allegedly committed suicide in her sleeping room on Friday at about 05h50.

The deceased lifeless body was found hanging from the roof with a rope around her neck by one of the family members and the motive of the suicide is unknown as the deceased did not leave a suicide note behind.

“The deceased body was transported to the Onandjokwe hospital mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death. Next of kin have been informed.”

In a separate incident, 44-year-old Werner Tjipanga, died on Saturday during an alleged fight with two suspects aged 26 and 36 at Karibib.

The incident occurred between 04h00 and 06h00 at the residence of one of the suspects in the Harambee Location.

The cause of the fight is still unknown and the suspects were arrested and are expected to appear before the Karibib Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The deceased body was transported to Walvis Bay Police mortuary for postmortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death. The next of kin have been informed.

Investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency