Karpowership Ghana’s All-Female Internship Programme Ignites New Hope for Women in Energy

Accra: In a bold and strategic move to narrow the gender gap in Africa’s energy sector, Karpowership Ghana has launched an all-female internship programme in partnership with the World Bank’s Women in Energy Network (WEN) Africa. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to empowering young women in the energy field and aligns with the World Bank’s 2024-2030 Gender Strategy.

According to Ghana News Agency, the programme, launched in January 2025, is designed to bridge the gap between academic training and real-world industry experience. It offers young women practical exposure to the day-to-day operations in the energy sector, focusing on employability, professional development, empowerment, and promoting STEM education among girls.

Sandra Amarquaye, Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, emphasized the significance of the programme. She said, ‘At Karpowership, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders. This all-female internship programme is a deliberate step toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 Gender Equality. Our collaboration with the World Bank’s Women in Energy Network (WEN) Africa reflects our shared vision of increasing female participation and leadership in the energy sector.’

She further added, ‘We take keen interest in investing in the girl child – not as a one-off gesture but as a sustainable priority. That is why programmes like these, backed by scholarships and hands-on exposure, are designed to deliver real, lasting impact.’

In March this year, the company organized a career guidance session for female beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme, equipping them with essential skills for the job market, including CV writing, interview preparation, and personal branding. This was part of the company’s effort to prepare young women not just for jobs, but for long-term careers in leadership and technical roles.

But the company’s efforts do not stop there. Beyond the internship, Karpowership Ghana runs a scholarship scheme in partnership with Takoradi Technical University (TTU), with a strong focus on supporting female engineering students. Through this initiative, young women studying Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering receive the financial support they need to thrive academically.

In addition, field trips to the Powership are regularly organized to give students firsthand exposure to power generation operations, strengthening the link between classroom learning and real-world applications. More than just observers, the interns are actively contributing to ongoing projects while acquiring valuable hands-on experience.

Amanda Amamu, a Communications Intern, shared: ‘My experience has been priceless; from media relations and event planning to CSR projects. Even learning how to communicate effectively through email has left a lasting impression. The level of investment in our growth both personal and professional is inspiring.’

Gracia Ewura Esi Amoah, a recent graduate from the University of Ghana Business School interning in the Human Resources Department, noted: ‘I’ve gained practical experience in HR, including managing employee records and using corporate systems like the HR Navi software. It’s been a deep dive into the realities of the workplace and human capital management.’

Charlotte Foli, an intern in the Administrative Department, highlighted the organisation’s inclusive culture: ‘In just a few months I’ve seen how everyone, regardless of rank or gender, is given equal opportunity and respect. The collaborative atmosphere here has made the experience even more rewarding.’

In the Finance Department, Stella Akpatsu spoke of her hands-on learning journey: ‘Interning at Karpowership Ghana has been a dream come true. I’ve worked on budgeting, quarterly financial reports, and used systems like SAP and EBA. It has truly been a game changer for my career.’

For Karpowership Ghana, this is more than an internship or scholarship it is a mission to create lasting change. By investing in young women today, the company is not only generating power but also sparking leadership, equity, and opportunity across Africa’s energy landscape, one female future leader at a time.