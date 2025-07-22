President Mahama Launches Phase II of Blekusu Coastal Protection Project

Agavedzi: President John Dramani Mahama has emphasised the importance of responsive leadership, recounting how his previous administration initiated a critical coastal protection project in 2015, to combat the devastating effects of tidal waves along Ghana’s eastern coastline. Speaking at the official groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project in Agavedzi in Ketu South, the President described the occasion as more than symbolic and a demonstration of what responsive leadership could do.

According to Ghana News Agency, the first phase of the project, executed under President Mahama’s administration, delivered 4.3 kilometers of coastal defense structures, providing the needed relief to communities ravaged by tidal waves. Unfortunately, for nearly a decade following the completion of Phase I, the second phase had remained stalled despite persistent appeals from residents, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, and civil society.

In both 2017 and 2021, destructive tidal waves swept through these communities again, uprooting families, destroying homes, and eroding livelihoods. Earlier this year, President Mahama visited the affected areas and pledged that the National Democratic Congress government would no longer delay. Today, that promise is being fulfilled, with the President affirming that the voices of the affected communities have not been ignored and their suffering has not been in vain.

Acknowledging the broader threat facing Ghana’s coastline, which stretches over 550 kilometers and supports key sectors like fishing, trade, and tourism, President Mahama noted that areas like Blekusu, Salakope, and Agavedzi were not alone, as similar challenges existed from Ada to Anlo, Cape Coast to Axim. The new phase of the Blekusu project, which spans from 2025 to 2029, is being executed by Amandi Holdings Limited and will cover eight kilometers of shoreline. It includes the construction of 37 groynes, dune restoration, reinforced embankments, and shoreline stabilization works.

President Mahama highlighted that this initiative is not just about coastal protection, but a comprehensive resilience initiative that combines environmental defense with socio-economic infrastructure. He called for collaboration among the Ministry of Works and Housing, Ghana Hydrological Authority, Ketu South Municipal Assembly, contractors, consultants, and local communities. He urged especially the youth to take ownership by respecting construction zones, avoiding illegal sand winning, and helping to maintain the infrastructure once completed.

The President also announced that the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) project, which would cover the coastline beyond Blekusu to Aflao, was currently awaiting approval at the Ministry of Environment. This next initiative would feature beach replenishment to expand the beaches and reduce the sea’s reach, enabling more socio-economic activity along the shore. He declared the community’s determination to reclaim what has been lost and to offer future generations a safe environment.

Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources, presented the project overview, noting that the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project (Phase II) was of national importance, reflecting the government’s dedication to protecting vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change. He explained that the Eastern coastline, especially the Ketu South Municipality, had long suffered severe erosion and flooding due to rising sea levels and tidal surges, as the first phase, completed in 2015, protected 4.3 kilometers of shoreline.

The Minister explained that Phase II was a strategic extension covering an additional eight kilometers, including the construction of 37 groynes, beach nourishment, and dune restoration, shoreline stabilization, and erosion control infrastructure. The project was also set to deliver several socio-economic benefits, including a modern fish market, cold storage facilities, fish drying and smoking areas, a lorry and car park, public washrooms, and a solid waste management system. He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to timely and quality execution of the project and called for full cooperation from all stakeholders, especially the beneficiary communities.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, thanked President Mahama, the Ministry of Works and Housing, and the Ministry of Finance, for allocating funds for the project. He pledged full collaboration between the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and the contractors to ensure successful implementation.

Togbui Adama III, Makorsor of Som¨, on behalf of the chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities, thanked President Mahama for honoring his pledge. He said the community had endured the effects of coastal erosion for over eight years, but within just seven months of the current administration, meaningful steps had been taken to address their plight. He recounted the President’s earlier visit during a time of crisis and expressed joy that he had returned to fulfill his promise.

With the progress being witnessed, Togbui Adama assured the government of the community’s cooperation throughout the execution of the project. He also appealed to the President for urgent intervention to address persistent water supply challenges in Agbozume, especially following floods that disrupted Ghana Water Company operations in the area. He further highlighted the need for attention to be given to the deteriorating roads in the town.