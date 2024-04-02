Kenyan President William Ruto expected in Accra for three-day state visit

Kenyan President William Ruto is expected in Accra on Tuesday for a three-day state visit to Ghana. The visit would see the signing of bilateral agreements by the two nations, covering areas of mutual interest including agriculture, trade and investment, education and research. Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, made this known on Tuesday in her address at the opening of the Ghana-Kenya Ministerial Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation and Business Forum in Accra. The Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation seeks to boost economic growth and technical cooperation between the two countries. The Kenyan Delegation is led by Dr Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. Source: Ghana News Agency