Kidnapping Viral: Police Nab Eight Suspects

Accra: The Ghana Police Service, with support from the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, has rescued the two female victims of kidnapping, captured on a viral video. Eight suspects have, so far, been arrested from their hideouts in Ghana and Nigeria.

According to Ghana News Agency, the police, in a press release copied on Thursday, said further details would be shared in due course. 'The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for the collaboration and support in the rescue and arrest operations,' it added.