Kudus run havoc on UNAM in Premier League clash

Walvis Bay-based Namibia Rugby Premier League outfit Kudus maintained their position at the top of the log after collecting maximum points away from home with a 24-08 win against UNAM on Saturday.

The coastal-based outfit travelled to Windhoek as log leaders and maintained their status at the UNAM Stadium which has been known as the slaughterhouse in previous seasons.

UNAM put points first on the board in a match that was physical for both teams, as they showed character and determination to win the game.

Peace Shimwino scored the only try for the home team just five minutes into the game, but Aljarreau Zaahl missed their conversion.

The University of Namibia team dominated possession in the first half, but the Kudus defence showed discipline and character on the day and kept them at bay.

Kudus managed to score their first try of the match through their captain Joshua Jacobs but the conversion was missed. With the first half coming to an end Kudus player Paolo Andrew was sent to the sin bin. UNAM failed to capitalise on that advantage scoring only a penalty through Zaahl.

The first half ended 8-5 in UNAM’s favour.

In the second half, Kudus took control of the game as they outplayed UNAM who found the going tough.

Kudus missed a penalty just minutes into that half, but they later won a scrum which they opted to kick out. After winning the throw-in, Kudus had a maul which saw Chad Plato scoring their second try of the match, but Geraldo Beukes missed the conversion.

The score was 10-8 for Kudus.

UNAM won a penalty which Zaahl missed, and Kudus once again had brilliant play as Lloyd Jacobs manoeuvred himself through the UNAM players to score their third try, and Beukes made no mistake with the conversion.

The score was 17-8 for Kudus. Kudus once again took advantage of the UNAM team with their final try of the match through Jayden Bussel, which Beukes converted for a 24-8 final score for Kudus.

With that win, Kudus are top of the Premier League table with 29 points, while Wanderers beat their arch-rival Trustco United 33-30 to move in second with 25 points. United are now relegated to third with 24 points. Rehoboth is fourth on 17 points after losing to Grootfontein 23-17. Grootfontein moved up the log to sixth place with 10 points.

Western Suburbs are fifth on the log with 15 points, UNAM is seventh with nine points, and Reho Falcon are bottom of the log, level with nine points with UNAM.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency