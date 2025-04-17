Kusaug Youth Movement Forgives Police, Ready to Turn New Page After Unwarranted Killing

Accra: The Kusaug Youth Movement, in a show of commitment to reconciliation, have extended an olive branch to the Ghana Police Service after a recent alleged unwarranted killing. The Movement noted that with Zugraan, their leader, accepting an apology from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), they are at peace. According to Ghana News Agency, a statement signed by Issaku Aruku Mohammed, the Secretary of the Kusaug Youth Movement, indicated that the IGP visited Zugraan and Kusaug immediately after the incident, demonstrating a commitment to preventing similar events in the future. The statement expressed appreciation for the swift actions taken. The IGP's prompt response and apology were well-received, with Zugraan instructing everyone to remain calm, forgive, and move forward. The statement urged the community to forgive and let go of past grievances to facilitate the rejuvenation of Kusaug. The Kusaug youth expressed their willingness to work with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that such incidents d o not recur. They assured various governmental bodies, including the government of Ghana, the Interior Ministry, the Defence Ministry, the National Security Coordinator, the Regional Security Council, and the Municipal Security Council, that Zugraan has forgiven and the Kusaug youth are ready to turn a new page with the police.