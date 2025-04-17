Stronger Monitoring Framework Urged to Boost Economic Growth: Prof Quartey

Accra: Professor Peter Quartey, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), has advocated for a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to achieve sustainable economic growth. During the launch of the Development Insight Hub at the University of Ghana, he emphasized the need for the government to enhance these systems to drive industrial development.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof Quartey, who also serves as the Board Chairman of the Development Insight Hub, highlighted the importance of building skills and competence among young people as a foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term development. He emphasized the necessity of youth-centered national programs to foster self-development and national progress.

Mr. Kwabena Adjei Boakye, the Team Lead of the Development Insight Hub, stated that the institution aims to create a platform for young individuals to harness their skills and improve their employment prospects or pursue self-employment. He noted that the Development Insight Hub believes in the potential of young individuals and aims to provide them the space to address their challenges.

Discussing the selection process for beneficiaries, Boakye explained that a comprehensive application, screening, and profiling process is used. He mentioned that beneficiaries are selected based on their capabilities and skills, with plans to expand the program to other regions.

Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, the Head of Civil Service, reiterated the Service's commitment to strong policy direction, underscoring its importance in fostering national growth and development. He highlighted the pivotal role of the youth in promoting efficiency and responsive service delivery, noting that their energy, innovation, and digital savvy bring fresh perspectives and creative solutions to longstanding challenges.

Dr. Aggrey-Darko further stressed the importance of equipping young people with skills in monitoring and evaluation, particularly in the digital era where data is abundant.