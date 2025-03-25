Landlord Granted Bail Over Alleged Electricity Theft in Accra

Accra: A landlord has been granted a GHC20,000.00 bail by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GHC7,067.87 worth of power, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The Court presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah ordered that Eric Afriyie, the accused, should get a surety to execute the bail. He has since denied the theft, causing unlawful damage to ECG's meter, and intentionally allowing interference with the supplier's distribution system without authority. The Court asked Afriyie to return on April 11, 2025.

According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution told the Court that the complainant, Madam Regina Ayim, is a trader residing at Alhaji Tabora. Afriyie, 53, a self-employed individual, is the landlord to the complainant. On March 03, 2025, Ayim reported that her landlord had been collecting money from her and co-tenants to buy power, but he allegedly used the money for other purposes.

The Court heard that due to the landlord's behavior, ECG officers conducted a meter inspection at the property. It was discovered that the meter had been tampered with, leading to suspicion among the tenants that Afriyie was responsible for the illegal activity. The prosecution stated that ECG officers found evidence of a by-pass on the meter.

As a result of the findings, the occupants were disconnected and summoned by ECG to address the issue. Although the tenants were eventually reconnected, the landlord did not cooperate with the ECG's invitation and remained disconnected from the power supply. Instead, he allegedly hired someone to illegally reconnect his power, using electricity without payment.

Police reported that on March 19, 2025, Afriyie was arrested. In his cautioned statement, he admitted to the offence and expressed regret for challenging the authority of the ECG. Following the investigation, he was charged and brought before the court.