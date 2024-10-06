Lawyers, judges, must lead galamsey fight – Most Rev. Dr. Boafo

Accra: The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has called on lawyers and judges to take a leading role in combating illegal mining. He characterized illegal mining, or galamsey, as an ecological injustice and urged the judiciary to safeguard Ghana's ecology from potential harm. The Most Rev. Dr Boafo, who made the call during a church service in Accra to usher in the 67th Legal Year by the Judiciary, noted that environmental harm in Ghana was not a natural occurrence but a consequence of human actions. He emphasized that the damage inflicted on Ghana's forests, rivers, and ecosystems should deeply concern everyone, including the Judiciary. 'When we are calling for environmental justice, we are calling for fairness and the best care for the environment that sustains us all…You should be champions of equity, Justice, and fairness,' he told the Judiciary. The 67th Legal Year is on the theme 'Building the Pillars of Justice Delivery through leadership, Innova tion and Technology.' The Most Rev. Dr. Boafo pointed out that individuals in 'high places' encouraged and recruited the youth to engage in environmental destruction in their pursuit of gold. He also recalled that there were numerous cases of illegal mining currently before the courts. 'Our role is to make sure we secure this nation while we seek to defend and protect the people and sustain the environment. 'The consequences of what we are doing to the environment has dire consequences on us,' he said. The Most Rev. Dr. Boafo noted that illegal mining had led to various health issues, including cancers, deformities in newborns, and contamination of water sources, particularly in rural areas. He stated, 'Those involved in this are committing a grave injustice against us as God's people. As we enter the New Legal Year, it is our responsibility to ensure that justice prevails to promote peace,' he said. Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, the Deputy Attorney General, and Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association, took turns reading the first, second, and third Bible readings. Prayers were offered for Ghana and the three branches of government. Source: Ghana News Agency