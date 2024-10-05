REGSEC bans celebration of ethnic festivals in Nkwanta township

The Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has banned the celebration of ethnic festivals in the Nkwanta township. The directive aims to maintain peace and stability in the region. The directive emphasised that all ethnic festivals should be celebrated within respective communities. A statement signed by the Regional Coordinating Director, Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei-Owoo and sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), underscored the importance of strict compliance with the directive. The statement said any individuals or group of persons found violating the decision will face the full force of the law. The move by REGSEC is likely a precautionary measure to prevent potential conflicts and ensure harmonious coexistence among diverse ethnic groups in the area and the region at large. By restricting festival celebrations to within community boundaries, authorities seek to minimize risks associated with large gatherings and promote a peaceful environment. The REGSEC's decision demonstrates a proactive approach to maintaining regional stability and promoting peaceful interactions among ethnic groups and urged all to respect the directive. Source: Ghana News Agency