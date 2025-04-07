Let’s Be Vigilant, Increase Surveillance for Meningitis – GHS Director General

Bolgatanga: Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has urged stakeholders in the Upper East Region to be vigilant and increase surveillance for Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM). He called for intensified awareness creation among residents to ensure that they were abreast with the signs, symptoms, and precautionary measures to help in the prevention of the spread of the disease and early detection for timely treatment. According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Akoriyea made the call during an engagement with the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council in Bolgatanga as part of a working visit to the region since his assumption into office earlier this year. In the early part of 2025, the country recorded its meningitis cases in the Upper West Region, and as of February, 16 persons had lost their lives to the disease out of the total 173 suspected cases. Additionally, in the Upper East Region, two persons out of 31 suspected meningitis cases died, although the region has not recorded a meningitis outbreak. The Director General noted that although the meningitis situation was under control, the situation was not over, and it was imperative for stakeholders, especially in the health sector in the two regions (Upper West Region and Upper East Region) who border each other, to be cautious and vigilant to prevent its spread. He expressed concern over people's failure to visit health facilities for treatment when experiencing the signs and symptoms but assured the public that GHS had procured enough vaccines to contain the situation. Professor Akoriyea stressed the need for robust surveillance at the country's borders and entry points, adding that the diseases could infiltrate into the country from the Sahelian countries due to proximity. The Director General decried the shortage of health workers in the Upper East Region, attributing it to staff refusing postings to the area due to insecurity, particularly in conflict-prone areas like Bawku. 'Without peace, health indicators will not improve,' he stated, emphasizing that safety concerns deter professionals from working in the region. He also criticized interference in staff transfers by influential figures, calling for support to ensure equitable distribution of health workers. Speaking on behalf of Mr. Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister, Al-Hassan Ibrahim Abdul-Kadir, the Acting Regional Coordinating Director, acknowledged the concerns raised by the Director General, pledging to address them with the Regional Minister. He noted that there were ongoing efforts in collaboration with the Ghana Medical Association to enhance security for health workers in the Region.