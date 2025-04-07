TDC MD Calls for EOCO Investigation into Company’s Operations

Accra: Mr. Courage Kafui Nunekpeku, the Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, has requested the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to examine some of the company's past activities. Mr. Nunekpeku made this announcement during a staff durbar, where he briefed the employees on the state of the TDC, highlighting that he had conducted comprehensive assessments across all departments and identified widespread issues.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Nunekpeku has already initiated action by writing two letters to EOCO. One letter pertains to an investigation into the IT department where IT contracts worth one million dollars were awarded, yet the company lacks access to the software involved. The second letter addresses another undisclosed issue. Additionally, the company plans to conduct extensive property and land audits to verify initial findings concerning TDC's lands.

The Managing Director encouraged employees with knowledge of or involvement in past underhand dealings to come forward voluntarily with information, warning that those who wait to be discovered will not be granted leniency. He emphasized that any staff member found culpable during investigations would face consequences, regardless of their position or tenure within the company.

Mr. Nunekpeku also revealed that the company would refrain from purchasing new vehicles for management, opting instead for more practical options like Urvan buses and construction equipment to support TDC's operations. He called for collective effort from the staff to transform TDC into a leading company, noting the potential for success given its substantial assets and government backing.

He stressed the importance of eradicating corruption, invoice falsification, and fraudulent practices within the company. In his short time in office, Mr. Nunekpeku shared that he had encountered alarming practices, including an inflated invoice for curtain washing, which he deemed excessive. He urged staff to be vigilant and ensure the integrity of company processes.

Mr. Nunekpeku concluded by urging all employees to be responsible custodians of the company's assets and the nation's resources.