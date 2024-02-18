Let’s invest in professional marketing education -Dr AdutwumGeingob championed youth participation

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has urged stakeholders in the education sector to invest in professional marketing education to shape Ghana's future. In a speech read on his behalf, he said through such investments, the country could unlock new opportunities, drive sustainable development, and position itself as a competitive player on the global stage. The Minister said this at the maiden Graduation Ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) in Accra. The ceremony witnessed the passing out of 119 professionals from different fields after successfully completing their CIMG Professional Marketing Qualifications following its launch in April 2021. Dr Adutwum congratulated them for achieving such a milestone and urged them to work together to harness the transformative power of marketing education for the benefit of all Ghanaians. 'The future of marketing and marketing education in Ghana is bright and I have no doubt that you will play a pivotal role in shaping it for the gro wth of Ghana. Go forth with confidence, passion, and a commitment to excellence, and may you achieve all your goals and aspirations in your service to Ghana,' he said. He said professional marketing education was a cornerstone for economic growth, innovation, and sustainability in any society, particularly in a dynamic and emerging economy like Ghana, its significance could not be overstated. Dr Adutwum said it equipped individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to identify market opportunities, understand consumer behaviour and develop strategies to meet consumer needs. He said by nurturing a pool of competent professional marketers, Ghana could stimulate domestic consumption, attract foreign investment, stir up economic recovery and foster entrepreneurship, all of which were essential for economic expansion and job creation. 'In today's interconnected world, international and national competition is fierce. Professional marketing education empowers skilled marketers to lead businesses to compet e effectively in global markets.' 'Through understanding global market trends, consumer preferences, and effective branding, Ghanaian firms can expand their reach beyond national borders, boosting exports and contributing to the country's balance of trade.' Dr Kasser Tee, National President of CIMG, urged the graduands to manifest the knowledge gained at their workplaces and change the narrative in industry by helping their organisations to build everything they did around the interest of the customer. He said the only way to run a business sustainably was to build it around the customer by seriously considering customer needs and happenings within the business environment. 'These, I must say, cannot and should not be based on guess work but on thorough research into all three components of the marketing environment plus researching into the existing and future needs of the customer. Findings of such exercises will then give us pointers on the right strategic direction for the business,' he said. The Pre sident announced the passage of the CIMG Regulations 2023, (L.I. 2479) into force and called on business leaders to champion the continuous professional development of their professional marketing personnel to enable them to remain relevant and play the effective role of promoting and protecting the interest of customers in their organisations. He encouraged non-marketing business executives to register and participate in CIMG's certification programmes, either full professional marketing qualifications or the all year round short course certification programmes to enable them acquire knowledge and keep up with new trends in marketing. Dr Tee admonished graduands with a Bible quote from Matthew 5:16, saying, 'In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven'. He, therefore, urged them to let their good works manifest in how they provided marketing support to the various corporates and product brands they managed to bring glory and pride to CIMG. Source: Ghana News Agency WINDHOEK: The late President Hage Geingob was a staunch supporter of youth activism, whose actions spoke volumes as he worked tirelessly to create avenues for their meaningful participation in national development. This was said by the President of the Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO), Lucia Ndishishi, during a memorial service in honour of Geingob attended by learners from various schools in Katutura at the Independence Arena on Friday. She said education was at the forefront of President Geingob's agenda. 'He recognised the transformative power of knowledge in shaping the destiny of nations, and his relentless pursuit to expand access to quality education for all Namibians has empowered countless individuals… igniting the flames of hope and opportunity in the hearts of our youth,' stated Ndishishi. Ndishishi also remarked that Geingob was not a keyboard warrior and therefore believed in young people through empowering them to drive policy and action, leaving an enduring imprint on the land scape of Namibian governance and inspiring generations to come. The youth tribute saw learners from schools such as Hage Geingob Secondary School, Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School, and Goreangab Secondary School paying homage to the late president with electrifying musical performances and heartfelt tributes. The youth tribute under the theme; Remembering H.E DR. Hage G Geingob: a youth tribute', was a collaborative effort by several groups, namely The National Youth Council (NYC), the Namibian National Students Union, NANSO and other groups. At the event, many tributes by student leaders recognised the late President as a leader who believed in the potential of the youth and made significant strides in ensuring they are represented and given opportunities to grow. UNAM SRC speaker for all 12 campuses, Jayden Ashipala, said Geingob will be remembered by the Namibian youth for his transformative power, blazing commitment to academic excellence, as well as vocational education and the potential it has. Learners from Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School gave a choir performance that resonated with many in attendance, revived by a vocal performance by the Goreangab Secondary School. Source: The Namibia Press Agency