ACCESSWIRE Press Releases

Licensed Crypto-Fiat Infrastructure Provider Encryptus Soft Launches in TechHub Kenya

Web DeskComments Off on Licensed Crypto-Fiat Infrastructure Provider Encryptus Soft Launches in TechHub Kenya

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2023 / Encryptus, a licensed and compliant crypto-fiat trading platform, is thrilled to announce its soft entry into the African Continent, starting with Kenya.

Encryptus will mark their exploratory journey in the upcoming Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. As a trailblazer in the crypto industry, Encryptus is dedicated to providing crypto and non-crypto companies its infrastructures for Crypto < > Fiat; including Compliances, Coin Monitoring, Fiat and Crypto Liquidity via API to enable institutions to plug into their ecosystem. The fiat services would only be available via Bank wires to KYCed users only.

Encryptus is licensed as a VASP (Virtual Assets Service Provider) in Lithuania and Licensed as a “Proprietary Trading in Crypto Commodities” trading desk in Dubai, UAE.

Africa Pushing Through to the Global Scale

Africa has been a rapidly growing market for international companies and is attracting many global corporations to the continent, such as Amazon, Google, and Uber. In the crypto ecosystem, Cardano’s founding partners EMURGO and IOG have built a considerable presence in Africa along with CELO Foundation and LBank Exchange.

With the rise of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, regulations for digital assets are becoming increasingly important in Africa. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Africa, leading to a need for regulations to ensure the security and stability of these investments.

The African startup scene has also seen significant rise, with a record $5.4 billion raised in 2022, according to a report by Briter Bridges. Startups in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt accounted for 75% of all funding in 2022. This highlights the growing potential of the African startup scene and the increasing number of investors who are taking an interest in this market.

Crypto adoption in Africa has also been expanding in recent years. According to Chainalysis, Africa has the fastest-growing crypto market in the world.

Encryptus is well integrated with Industry leaders for self custody, coin monitoring and KYC providers for compliant onboarding. The Institutions can make use to the infrastructure by simply plugging into the Encryptus APIs. Encryptus services are also available on their platform for HNWIs and Institutions who simply want to use their services.

Encryptus will mark their soft launch at one of the largest African Tech event; “Africa Summit in Nairobi”

Encryptus’s Founder & CEO, Shantnoo Saxsena will also be sharing the stage with some industry leaders from Polygon, CELO Foundation and Nestcoin. When asked for comments for why Encryptus chose Africa, Shantnoo replied ” I started my crypto journey with a Kenyan startup in 2016. The Kenyan ecosystem is getting exciting and we have the right infrastructure ranging from Compliance to Fiat and Crypto Liquidity to empower other potential partners to build on top of our ecosystem. Encryptus is in the exploratory stage, but we are committed to bring innovative Crypto < > Fiat on-ramps and off-ramps solutions to the Kenyan ecosystem. The fiat and cryptos must coexist and we will work with the regulators and the banks to build the infrastructure together”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EncryptusGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/encryptus/
Website: https://encryptus.io/

Please free to contact Abhi@encryptus.io for any queries.

SOURCE: Encryptus

Web Desk

Related Articles
Press Releases

Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan® Pizza

Web Desk

Brand Marks 40th Pan-iversary by Declaring October Global Pizza Month and Raising a Slice to Toast in Over 50 Countries PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 1980s delivered many icons, but none more memorable or cheesier than the oft-imitated, never-duplicated Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza. The menu item forever changed the pizza-eating experience, and at […]
Asean Press Releases

Chargebee Launches Industry’s First E-Invoicing Service with Spring 2022 Product Release, Also Featuring Increased Automation Capabilities

Web Desk

Spring update to support tax, revenue recognition and regional compliance mandates to help customers expand globally San Francisco, CA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresh off its recent round of funding, Chargebee, the leading subscription management platform, today announced the industry’s first e-invoicing service for high-performing SaaS and subscription-model businesses as the centerpiece of […]
Press Releases

Smile Identity Accelerates Expansion Across Africa; Adds Uganda to Growing List of Countries Covered by its Africa-Focused KYC and Identity Verification Tools

Web Desk

Smile Identity is providing the Identity Verification, Digital KYC, User Onboarding, Document Verification, Liveness Checks, Face Verification, Anti-fraud, and Identity Data Deduplication tools powering the rapid growth and expansion of businesses and startups across Africa. LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Smile Identity, the leading provider of ID verification, document verification, and digital KYC […]