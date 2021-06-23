New architecture delivers nine instruments with real-time measurement capabilities to the research lab Moku:Pro In Lab Setting

CANBERRA, Australia and SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquid Instruments , an innovator in precision software-defined instrumentation, today announced Moku:Pro, a high-performance platform for engineering and research labs.

Moku:Pro accelerates the transition from traditional fixed-function test and measurement hardware to a flexible field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based approach by making high-quality instruments accessible in an integrated, software-upgradeable platform.

“Researchers in engineering and physics face constantly evolving requirements – with changes occurring on timescales much shorter than the lifespan of test equipment,” said Daniel Shaddock, CEO of Liquid Instruments. “Moku:Pro’s software-enabled-hardware architecture allows it to evolve as your applications evolve, something that is simply not possible with conventional test equipment.”

Moku:Pro hosts nine powerful instruments, including an oscilloscope, lock-in amplifier, PID controller, phasemeter, arbitrary waveform generator, data logger, spectrum analyzer, frequency response analyzer, and waveform generator to ensure researchers have the instrumentation they need to quickly characterize their set up and scale their experiments. The platform was designed to meet the needs of researchers in a variety of fields, from aerospace to semiconductor. Moku:Pro’s instrument suite is particularly suited to photonics applications, including spectroscopy, microscopy, metrology, gravitational wave detection, active laser stabilization, and quantum computing.

Moku:Pro “Quantum computing pushes the performance limits of electronics, optics, and flexible real-time signal processing. We see software-defined instrumentation as the future of test and measurement systems for quantum computing,” said Andrew Horsley, CEO and Co-founder of Quantum Brilliance, a full-stack quantum computing company working on room temperature diamond technology. “Moku:Pro is a workhorse of the lab and one of the most versatile photonics tools we’ve seen.”

Bringing Instrumentation Into the Modern Era

Moku:Pro brings test and measurement into the modern age, allowing engineers and researchers to dynamically switch between instruments rather than needing multiple stand-alone devices. Advanced ADC blending technology ensures that each instrument can function with optimal sensitivity from RF to acoustic frequencies without compromising performance for flexibility. Full connectivity via Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB-C ensures industry-standard, hassle-free configuration.

A key benefit of software-defined instrumentation is that it gets better over time. Moku:Pro can receive over-the-air updates to deliver improved specifications, new instruments, or entirely new capabilities. Users can expect to see these benefits as soon as September when Liquid Instruments plans to release a feature that will give Moku:Pro the ability to run multiple instruments in conjunction with one another and hot-swap instruments in and out. In this multi-instrument mode, instruments can be combined and connected to form sophisticated signal-processing pipelines. Also slated for September release is a new cloud-based tool that will allow users to directly program Moku:Pro’s FPGA. With this capability, users can implement unique signal processing algorithms and create their own custom instruments, which will further widen the gap with conventional hardware.

Moku:Pro Specifications

4 analog inputs and outputs

Blended ADC input (10-bit+18-bit) for low noise, high bandwidth applications

Sampling rate of 5 GSa/s (1 channel), 1.25 GSa/s (4 channels)

9 integrated instruments, including a DC-600 MHz lock-in amplifier

120 GB SSD for high-speed onboard storage

API support for Python and MATLAB

Starting at $12,000 for the base configuration, ranging up to $20,000 for the full suite.

A History of Success

The Liquid Instruments technical leadership team brings deep expertise in complex measurements with experience from Australian National University, Max Planck Institute, Lockheed Martin, Caltech, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Moku:Pro expands the line of software-defined solutions from Moku:Lab, a twelve-instrument platform for research, and, more recently, Moku:Go, a complete and portable lab solution for undergraduate education.

For more information on Moku:Pro, visit: liquidinstruments.com

About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments is a leader in precision software-defined instrumentation and is revolutionizing the way that students, engineers, and scientists learn, work, and discover. Their product line of hardware and software solutions leverages the computational power of modern FPGAs to create highly customizable instrumentation for controlling experiments and acquiring and analyzing data. The team’s IP in software-defined hardware enables Moku products to be dynamically reconfigurable in the field, serving a wide range of ever-changing experimental and process control situations. For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com.

The Project received funding from The Australian Government. Liquid Instruments gratefully acknowledges funding and support of the Australian Commonwealth Government through the CRC-P program administered by the Department of Industry Innovation and Science.

