Lithium Exploration Communities Demand Bottom-Up Compensation Negotiations

Saltpond: Some residents of communities affected by the Athletic Lithium Company's explorations in the Central Region have demanded fair compensations, clear resettlement plans, and a seat at the negotiating table for mutual gain. The communities include Awoyaa, Afrangua, Krofu, Abonko, Ansadzie, Krampakrom, and Abura Dunkwa. They cited deep mistrust in their entrusted committee leaders to steer affairs on their behalf, particularly accusing some traditional leaders of withholding critical information about the ongoing negotiations between the company and the communities. According to Ghana News Agency, during a forum held to discuss the limitations of mining regulations in Ghana at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality, residents expressed concerns over the lack of information about resettlement plans and access to essential social amenities such as utilities, schools, police stations, hospitals, and telecommunication services. The forum, organized by Friends of the Nation, Natural Resource Governments In stitute, and Centre for Social Impact Studies, sought to gather community members' views affected by the exploration works of Atlantic Lithium Company to improve the country's mining regulations for mutual benefits. Mr. Kwame Essel, a Linguist at Mankessim, described his experience of waking up one day to find his farmland cordoned off, crops partly destroyed, and ancestral lands rendered inaccessible without due compensation. He expressed frustration over the inability to farm and the company's silence on resettlement locations and social infrastructure like schools, hospitals, and police stations, which had deepened fears of displacement without safety nets. Madam Grace Essen, a resident of Ewoyaa, lamented the damage to buildings caused by frequent blasting from nearby mining operations and heavy-duty vehicle movements. She highlighted the lack of transparency, which has bred distrust among residents, who question whether traditional leaders are prioritizing corporate interests over community welfare. I n interviews with the Ghana News Agency, many residents voiced concerns over water pollution risks to the Ochi-Amissah River and disrupted livelihoods, leading to increased youth migration to gold-mining regions due to limited local job opportunities. They also feared that lithium mining could contaminate the river and destroy biodiversity through habitat destruction. Mr. Raymond Sarfo, Assistant Programme Officer with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the region, attempted to allay these environmental concerns, assuring residents that the agency was in charge. However, he identified weak enforcement mechanisms as a key gap in Ghana's mining sector, despite robust laws like the Minerals and Mining Act (Act 703) and EPA Act (Act 1124). He noted systemic issues in curbing illegal mining and artisanal operations due to corruption, resource constraints, and inter-agency conflicts and ineffective collaboration.