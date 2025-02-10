Looming Crisis as Wildfire Destroys Acres of Food Crops and Cashew Farms

Wenchi: There is a looming food crisis in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region, as thousands of local and indigenous farmers in the local communities lose their livelihoods and sustenance to wildfires. According to Ghana News Agency, the fire started last Monday, February 3, 2025, and destroyed acres of cashew and crop farms, leaving the affected communities in a state of despair. During a visit to some communities in the municipality, the agency noticed that the fire swept through and caused destruction to more than 1,000 acres of cashew, cocoa, plantain, yam, cassava, and maize farms. The victims in the worst affected communities of Tromeso, Subinso, Bopetrem, Buoku, and Abotare called for government intervention and support to re-plant their crops and economic trees to sustain their livelihoods. In an interview with the agency, the victims attributed the cause of the fire to the influx, uncontrolled, and unlawful cattle grazing activities of nomadic Fulani herdsmen who had settled in parts of the municipality. The Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Ameyaw-Akumfi, a farmer who lost several acres of cashew and cocoa farms at Tromeso and spokesperson for the victims, expressed regret about the continuous arrival of the nomads. He alleged that because of the dry season, the nomads set the fires deliberately to enable 'green grass to germinate' and feed their animals. Currently, there are several 'pockets' of Fulani settlements in the area, using their cattle to graze and destroy farms in the communities. More than 30,000 cattle have settled on the Wenchi lands. Rev Ameyaw-Akumfi called on the security services and the Wenchi Traditional Council to drive the nomads and their cattle away, stating that their activities threatened the peace and security of the area. He mentioned that the affected communities had reported the activities of the nomads to the Wenchi police, fire service, and the Wenchi Traditional Council. He emphasized that the 'poor' victims required urgent assistance as they had no other alternative so urce of livelihood besides their farms. Rev Ameyaw-Akumfi appealed to wealthy people, philanthropic individuals, organizations, and corporate bodies to aid the farmers in re-planting their farms.