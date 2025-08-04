Macffaden Lawson Calls for Integrity-Driven Leadership and Empowerment of African Women

Accra: Mrs. Mattie Mcffadden Lawson, a well-known philanthropist from the USA, has issued an urgent plea for leadership grounded in integrity and a stronger voice for women to shape the future of Africa. She emphasized that such leadership would create a safe environment where the next generation of women could lead and thrive without fear of intimidation or harassment.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Lawson made these remarks during the Women’s Day event at the Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST). She urged women to celebrate their African heritage, confront the legacy of slavery, and promote healing and development through arts, culture, and dialogue. The event focused on the theme: ‘African Women Leading Society beyond Survival to Reparative Justice.’

Mrs. Lawson stated, “Integrity in leadership is not just about honesty; it’s about courage, standing for the truth even when it’s uncomfortable.” She emphasized that women’s leadership is crucial to ensuring full accountability, transparency, and representation in all aspects of society, which is vital for their welfare and wellbeing.

This year’s celebration sought not only to reflect on the past but also to confront present injustices while honoring the resilience of the African spirit and the painful memory of slavery. Mrs. Lawson highlighted the need for Africa to address internal challenges such as corruption, inequality, and exclusion, stating, “Africa cannot afford to remember its pain without learning from it through lifting women higher, demanding integrity in leadership, and building a future where freedom is felt, not just remembered.”

During a panel discussion, Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy from the University of Ghana urged Africans to demand an apology from the British for their historical actions against African ancestors and to stop acting subserviently in their presence. She stressed the importance of acknowledging struggles, stories, and roots to overcome challenges.

Panelists, including Nana Ama Egyirba Armstrong Mensah and Professor Abena Busia, shared their experiences of overcoming struggles and supporting each other to achieve their aspirations. They challenged women to break the cycle of being their own enemies and to change the narrative for their benefit.

Mr. Rabbi Kohain Nathanya Halevi, Executive Director of PANAFEST Foundation, advised men to support women in their careers, acknowledging women’s role as a solid foundation for men’s growth. He stressed the importance of pushing women forward to thrive together.