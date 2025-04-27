Malaria Threatens Pregnancies and Infant Lives, Urge to Eliminate Disease Intensifies

Accra: Dr Betty Bandoh Oppong, a research scientist at the Biomedical and Public Health Research Unit (BPHRU) of the Water Research Institute (WRI), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has called for collective action to eradicate malaria to protect vulnerable populations and enhance productivity. The call was made during the 2025 World Malaria Day observance in Accra, themed 'From Bites to Breakthroughs - Reinvest, Reimagine, and Reignite', with a focus on disease prevention and control.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Oppong emphasized the severe impact of malaria on pregnant women, who face risks such as stillbirths, preeclampsia, and infant mortality. Children under five years are also vulnerable, suffering from anemia, convulsions, and potential death. She highlighted the broader societal effects, including disability, organ damage, and diminished well-being, which collectively reduce productivity. The economic burden of malaria treatment and management is particularly challenging for resource-poor communities during peak seasons, straining healthcare systems and affecting family income due to lost workdays.

Dr Oppong noted that Africa bears the highest malaria burden, with Ghana accounting for over two percent of cases on the continent. Symptoms typically manifest between seven to 14 days after a mosquito bite and include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and fever. She asserted that malaria elimination requires coordinated efforts from researchers, healthcare providers, the public, and government, especially in terms of investment.

Dr Joseph Harold Nyarko Osei, another research scientist at WRI, CSIR, highlighted the historical persistence of malaria, noting 263 million cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023, with Africa accounting for the majority. He discussed modern control interventions, including transgenic approaches and drone-assisted vector mapping. Future efforts include AI-driven vector mapping and digital surveillance systems. Dr Osei advocated for enhanced education on health systems and malaria prevention, particularly in schools and communities.

Dr Akua Kyerewaa Botwe, a malaria expert, discussed vaccine innovations, noting that 130 vaccines are in development, with 90 percent targeting plasmodium falciparum. She outlined various vaccine targets within the parasite life cycle, emphasizing the need for continued research and development in this area.