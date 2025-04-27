Parliament’s Health Committee Recommends Teaching Hospital in UWR

Accra: The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health has recommended the conversion of the Upper West Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital to support the training of health professionals in Ghana, particularly in the northern regions. This move aims to attract health staff to the Upper West Region, offering opportunities for further education while contributing to local communities.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, the Health Committee Chairperson and Member of Parliament for Nabdam Constituency, made this recommendation in Wa during a committee sensitisation visit to the hospital. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining health infrastructure and motivating staff to ensure commitment to service.

Dr. Nawaane, addressing the hospital's management and staff, stated that the hospital meets the requirements to be designated as a teaching hospital, with nearly 300 beds and all necessary units. He emphasized the importance of financial clearance for staff recruitment at the hospital, suggesting a special dispensation for the Upper West Regional Hospital to address its staffing needs.

The Committee Chairperson also promised to present the hospital's concerns, including the absence of a pediatric ventilator and dialysis machine, to the relevant authorities. Mr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Health Committee, affirmed that discussions with the Ministry of Health would focus on securing critical equipment for the hospital. He noted the need for additional PCR machines due to the region's vulnerability to meningitis epidemics.

The Committee praised the hospital's staff and management for their dedicated service despite existing challenges and highlighted the facility's impressive internal revenue generation of over GHSS33 million in 2024. Dr. Matilda Awingura Akanzum, the Acting Medical Director of the Hospital, outlined ongoing challenges, including the lack of seed capital, limited human resources, and the absence of a dedicated electricity line.