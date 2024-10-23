Man arrested for causing harm breaks down in court

A 32-year-old unemployed man, Derick Squire, wept uncontrollably when an Accra Circuit Court remanded him for a week on a charge of causing harm. Squire struggled to accept the court's decision, questioning the rationale behind the remand. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, ordered his detention in police custody pending further investigations. While shedding tears, Squire stated, 'I have never robbed or stolen from anyone. I am not a land guard, as alleged by the police. I don't chase women. If I am granted bail, I will be at court at all times.' He added, 'I smoke weed, yes, I admit that I do,' acknowledging his use of marijuana. A bail application submitted by Squire's counsel was denied by the court. Chief Inspector Daniel Danku requested the remand, stating that the police were conducting ongoing investigations related to the case. He informed the court that the complainant, Michael Adam, is a student residing in La. Squire, who is unem ployed, also lives in Labadi. On October 6, 2024, at around 1300 hours, Squire and his gang decided to play cards with several other groups after smoking 'dry substances suspected to be Indian hemp' on tape, and the footage went viral. The prosecution alleged that the usage of drugs emboldened the accused to fight his opponent without provocation. The court heard that when Squire saw Adam, he got a hefty stick and hit his head with the intent to kill him. The prosecution stated that Adam fell unconscious, with blood oozing from his mouth and nostrils after the attack. On October 14, 2024, Adam, accompanied by his family, filed a petition with the Accra Regional Police Command regarding the crime committed by Squire. The prosecution noted that on the same day, Squire was arrested, and in his caution statement, he admitted to committing the offense while under the influence of drugs. 'In-depth investigations revealed, the accused is also a notorious land guard terrorizing the people within the vicinities of Labadi and its environs,' it said. Source: Ghana News Agency