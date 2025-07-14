Man Arrested for Robbery at Millennium City

Gomoa east: The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, identified as Okolie Samuel, in connection with a robbery incident that took place at Sector 5, a suburb of Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the police released a statement signed by DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, Head of Public Affairs of the Central East Regional Police Command. The robbery occurred on Thursday, July 10, 2025, around 0500hrs near the Golden Prime Preparatory School. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect attacked a female victim and took her handbag, which contained an iPhone 16 Pro Max and a purse with an unspecified amount of money.

Following the incident, a swift intelligence-led operation was launched. With the help of the victim, police were able to track the suspect to his hideout in Ngleshie Amanfrom. A subsequent search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of the stolen iPhone 16 Pro Max, which was identified by the vic

tim.

Additional items found on the suspect included one Dell laptop, two Itel mobile phones, one Nokia phone, one Alcatel mobile phone, and one Vodafone WiFi device. The remaining items were two pairs of AirPods, one gold necklace, three wristwatches, one ladies’ purse, one wallet containing a health insurance card bearing the name of Kwapong Sahnan, and 10 memory cards.

Suspect Okolie Samuel is currently in police custody and assisting with ongoing investigations. The statement said he would be arraigned before court shortly.

The Central East Regional Police Command urged members of the public who may have fallen victim to similar robberies, particularly involving the recovered items, to report to the Regional Police Command to assist with investigations. The statement further reaffirmed the police’s commitment to ensuring public safety and eliminating criminal activity from the streets and communities.