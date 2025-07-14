Sunyani Teaching Hospital Faces Alarming Tetanus Resurgence with Three Fatalities

Sunyani: Dr. Michael Opare, a Medical Officer at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, has expressed concern over a troubling resurgence of tetanus cases at the facility. He is urging the public to be vigilant in protecting themselves from sharp objects and to seek immediate medical attention for any cuts or wounds to prevent the infection.

According to Ghana News Agency, the hospital recorded eight tetanus cases in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in three deaths. This marks a case fatality rate of 44 percent, which Dr. Opare described as alarmingly high. The incidence of tetanus cases has shown a worrying trend, with six cases reported in 2024 and 11 in 2023.

Dr. Opare emphasized the importance of seeking medical care for metal cuts or nail wounds to mitigate the risk of tetanus. He also highlighted the significance of vaccinations, particularly for pregnant women to protect themselves and their unborn children. Families are also encouraged to ensure that their babies receive the necessary injections against the infection.

Tetanus, commonly known as lockjaw, is a severe bacterial infection that affects the nervous system, leading to painful muscle spasms and stiffness, especially in the jaw and neck. It is caused by the bacterium Clostridium tetani, which is present in soil, dust, and animal or human feces. While tetanus is not contagious from person to person, it is preventable through vaccination, according to medical sources.