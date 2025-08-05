Massive Turnout for Premiere of Lilwin’s ‘Ibrahim Traore’ Blockbuster Movie

Kumasi: Ghanaian movie star Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as ‘Lilwin,’ had his ‘Ibrahim Traore’ movie premiered at the SG Mall in Kumasi, which was packed to capacity. The movie, which had generated lots of buzz on social media, did live up to the hype, as movie fans were thrilled with an unforgettable movie experience.

According to Ghana News Agency, prior to the premiere, Lilwin held a movie festival float to create awareness for the movie and was also in honour of the late Daddy Lumba, who passed away last week. The film, directed by the acclaimed Jackson K. Bentum, praised Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traore and was action-packed from beginning to end.

Lilwin, who stars in the film, portrays Captain Ibrahim Traore, who demonstrates strength and tenacity during difficult times. ‘It is truly an honour to see fans gathered here to watch the movie and I really encouraged with the kind gesture. I want to thank all fans who have supported me and I motivated to give my best to the movie industry,’ Lilw

in told reporters.

Many dignitaries who graced the premiere of the movie include Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister; Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association; and Actress Vivian Jill, among many others. The next premiere of the ‘Ibrahim Traore’ movie would be held at the Eusbette Cinema in Sunyani on Saturday, August 16, 2025.