National Candlelight Vigil for Daddy Lumba Draws Thousands to Accra

Accra: Thousands of fans gathered at the Independence Square in Accra for the national candlelight vigil in memory of legendary musician Daddy Lumba, who died last week at the age of 60. It was a solemn atmosphere, with many fans in bewilderment about what had happened over the previous few days.

According to Ghana News Agency, the candlelight vigil opened with a gospel musical performance by Rev. Thomas Lawson, followed by a spoken word by Oswald the Poet. There were also prayers said in different languages, including Christian, Akan, and Ga prayers to bless the soul of the deceased musician. Fans were treated to Daddy Lumba’s musical compositions, which elicited emotions, with several crying and others collapsing in the venue.

Mr. Gideon Aryeequaye, Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency, was grateful to Daddy Lumba’s family for joining them at Independence Square to celebrate the music icon. Mr. Aryeequaye asserted that Daddy Lumba was a unique music icon, leaving a void that would never be filled. He also pledged governmental support for the final funeral rites of Daddy Lumba, as they were keen on properly honouring the music icon.

The candlelight vigil also witnessed a tribute from his wife, Akosua Serwaa, and also his sons and daughters as they eulogised the great music icon. ‘How do I begin to speak of a man whose voice carried the soul of a nation? You were not just Ghana’s musical treasure but also my heart’s companion, my protector, and my joy,’ excerpts of the wife’s tribute said.

Mr. Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, in his tribute, expressed condolences to the family of Daddy Lumba following their gigantic loss. He said that Daddy Lumba was a music icon that inspired a movement and a musical talent once in a generation. Mr. Simons added that his kind of music resonated in the life of all Ghanaians while expressing the beauty of Ghanaian culture and language.

The national candlelight vigil witnessed top music stars from the older to younger generation in attendance; notable among them were legendary Pat Thomas, Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, DSP Kofi Sarpong, and many more.