Mbumba conveys condolence message to Botswana

WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mbumba conveyed a message of condolences to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana and the people of Botswana, following the death of 45 nationals from the neighbouring country in a tragic bus crash last week Thursday. The incident took place when the bus transporting Easter pilgrims from Botswana to Moria in South Africa allegedly crashed on the R518 road in Limpopo Province of South Africa, killing 45 people from Botswana, with only one victim surviving. Mbumba in his message shared by the Presidency on Sunday said: 'It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences on behalf of the people of Namibia to President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the people of Botswana, following the tragic bus crash near South Africa's Limpopo province. The loss of 45 lives, predominantly citizens of Botswana, in this devastating accident has deeply saddened us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this diff icult time.' Namibia, he went on to say, shares in the grief of Botswana and stands in solidarity with the affected families as they mourn their loved ones. The news of the sole survivor, an eight-year-old girl, brings a glimmer of hope amidst this tragedy, the Namibian Leader said, adding: 'We pray for her swift recovery and extend our support to her and her family as they navigate through the aftermath of this harrowing experience.' May the bereaved families find strength and solace during this period of mourning, Mbumba expressed. Source: The Namibia Press Agency