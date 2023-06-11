General

Mbumba disheartened by unmarked graves of heroes

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday said he was disturbed by the many graves of Namibian heroes that remain unmarked to this day.

Speaking at Okahandja during the commemoration of the 127th anniversary of the battle of Otjunda and the subsequent execution of Chief Kahimemua Nguvauva, Mbumba said he is disheartened that their graves remained unmarked.

During the battle of Otjunda, many of Kahimemua’s soldiers also died. However, their graves are not marked.

Mbumba called on the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to ensure that a befitting shrine is laid at Otjunda and other historical places such as Okatumba, Vaalgras and Ozombuzovindimba, among others, where communities fought forces of occupation and apartheid colonial forces.

“It is only in this manner that we will truly honour the sacrifices of our forefathers who stood firm against colonial occupation,” Mbumba said.

As Namibians commemorate the history of Chief Kahimemua, Mbumba took time to call on current and future generations to remember that freedom and independence was not attained on a silver platter.

“It came because of the sacrifices of the heroes and heroines, whose blood waters our freedom,” he explained.

He urged the youth to be united under the banner of One Namibia, One Nation to defend the freedom and independence.

“Chief Kahimemua on 06 May 1896 at Otjunda in the Omaheke Region, declared ‘enough was enough’ to the aggressive and expansionist policy of land robbery by the German colonial authorities. He therefore became the first Namibian chief to pay the highest sacrifice by the German colonial forces,” Mbumba said.

Cabinet ministers, traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the public attended the event at Commando in Okahandja.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

