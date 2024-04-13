Medenine: El Kasbah youth club inaugurated in Sidi Makhlouf

Medenine: The El Kasbah youth club in the Sidi Makhlouf delegation, Medenine governorate was inaugurated on Friday. The 370,000-dinar project is part of a partnership between the regional sports commission and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Ma3an programme. Lassed Amami, regional commissioner for youth and sport, told TAP the club includes a multidisciplinary room, a computer room, a multi-sports field and entertainment areas. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse