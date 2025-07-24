Minority Opposes Government’s Allocation of NHIF Funds for ‘Mahama Cares’

Accra: The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has voiced its opposition to the government’s proposal to allocate 20 per cent of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to support the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, commonly referred to as ‘Mahama Cares’. The Minority contends that diverting funds from the NHIF could deplete the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and potentially lead to its downfall.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, the NPP Member of Parliament for Effiduase and Asokore, who serves as a Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, expressed these concerns during a discussion on the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill, 2025. He urged the government to identify innovative and alternative funding sources for the Medical Trust Fund, emphasizing that utilizing NHIF resources would create unsustainable competition between the Medical Trust Fund and the NHIS.

In contrast, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah, Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan and Deputy Minister of Health designate, disagreed with the Minority’s perspective. She asserted that the Medical Trust Fund legislation is essential, as it aligns with the government’s healthcare strategies for addressing non-communicable and chronic diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, and diabetes. Additionally, she highlighted that the legislation supports the United Nations Universal Health Coverage and encourages voluntary contributions from public-spirited organizations and individuals to the Trust Fund.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah further pointed out that chronic diseases account for over 40 per cent of the country’s mortality rate, necessitating immediate action. The bill is being processed under a certificate of urgency, which means it will bypass the usual 14-day gazetting period before being passed.