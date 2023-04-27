Asean GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

MODIFI Expands Its Footprint to Singapore to Better Serve Business Customers in Asia

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MODIFI, a leading European fintech company specializing in cross-border payment solutions and provision of liquidity for exporters around the world, announces the opening of its new office in Singapore. The expansion is part of MODIFI’s strategy to strengthen its global presence and better serve customers in Asia.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Matthias Hendrichs, will relocate from Germany to Singapore to lead the new office and oversee the company’s growth in the region. Hendrichs brings over 16 years of experience in Asia and has played an instrumental role in driving MODIFI’s global expansion to date.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Singapore, which marks an important milestone in our journey to expand our global footprint,” said Nelson Holzner, CEO of MODIFI. “With this new office, we aim to deepen our relationships with customers in Asia and provide them with the best cross-border payment solutions available.”

Singapore’s strategic location at the intersection of major shipping routes has made it a crucial port of call for ships traveling between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Moreover, with a well-developed air transport network and Changi Airport serving as a major hub for international flights, Singapore is an efficient location for businesses to transport goods and connect with global markets. Additionally, Singapore has recently surpassed Hong Kong and now ranks as the third largest financial center in the world.

MODIFI’s expansion to Singapore comes at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and increasing demand for its services in Asia. The company’s innovative platform offers exporters the No 1 payment method in cross-border business: With MODIFI, exporters get paid instantly while buyers can pay up to 180 days later. MODIFI’s solutions have already helped over 1,500 businesses around the world grow their business and expand into new markets.

“We are excited to be part of Singapore’s vibrant fintech ecosystem and collaborate with local partners to provide our customers with the best service,” said Hendrichs. “Our goal is to help businesses in Asia thrive by providing them with the support they need to succeed in today’s global marketplace.”

MODIFI’s new office is in Singapore’s financial district and will serve as the company’s regional headquarters for Asia.

Contact person:

Sara Debevec, PR manager, marketing@modifi.com

