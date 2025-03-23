Morocco Supports Libya’s Bid for African Union Peace and Security Council

Tripoli: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity has expressed its gratitude for the support of the Kingdom of Morocco for Libya's candidacy for a seat on the African Union Peace and Security Council for the Northern region for the period 2025-2028.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry emphasized that this support provides Libya the opportunity to contribute to efforts aimed at bolstering security and stability across the African continent. Notably, Libya has not occupied a seat on the Council for the past decade.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry also acknowledged the strong ties between Libya and Morocco, appreciating Morocco's significant role in upholding legitimacy in Libya both regionally and internationally. Furthermore, it recognized Morocco's support for the Libyan people's aspirations towards achieving security, stability, and development.

Additionally, the ministry highlighted Morocco's facilitation of the inter-Libyan dialogue, which led to the signing of the Skhirat Agreement on December 17, 2015. The Libyan Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to continue enhancing bilateral relations between Libya and Morocco across various sectors, aligning with the common interests of both nations.