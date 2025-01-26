MP Criticizes Geopolitical Criteria in MMDCE Vetting Process

According to Ghana News Agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, during the third day of the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) vetting process in Ho, which involved aspirants from Central Tongu and South Tongu, Mr. Hotordze stated that the criteria could create division within the party if not thoroughly discussed. He emphasized that the criteria should have been extensively discussed within the party before its implementation, warning that its current enforcement might lead to internal problems. Mr. Hotordze called for the party to prioritize rewarding hard work and loyalty over geopolitical considerations.

The MP insisted that appointments should be based on merit and contributions to the party, rather than geographical or ethnic considerations. He urged that the party should reward individuals who have demonstrated true dedication and loyalty, cautioning against appointing individuals without verifiable contributions.

The NDC's National Secretary, Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, had earlier directed that the selection process considers the customary, geographical, and ethnic composition of districts to ensure balanced distribution of political power and influence. He argued that such an approach would promote unity and rally communities around a shared developmental agenda.

Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, Chief of Bakpa Awadiwoekome, expressed support for the geopolitical criteria, highlighting its potential benefits for the Bakpa Traditional Area. He noted that it could provide an opportunity for Bakpa to have representation as the DCE for Central Tongu, given that the MP is from the Mafi traditional area.

Togbe Sakpiti explained that chiefs from Bakpa Traditional Area showed strong support for aspirants from their community, expressing optimism that the President would heed their request. He highlighted the historical lack of an indigenous DCE from Bakpa since the advent of democracy and appealed for an appointment to address local challenges and foster peace.

The introduction of geopolitical criteria has sparked a mix of support and criticism, underscoring the complex interplay between meritocracy and representation in local governance appointments.