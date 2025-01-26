Agotime-Ziope MP Deserves an Appointment – Vicentia Leyo

According to Ghana News Agency:erm MP, and he has consistently demonstrated competence and the ability to deliver. He is more than capable of serving in any capacity to help achieve the President's vision for the country." She noted that Mr. Agbeve's experience, leadership qualities, and knowledge of governance make him a strong candidate for a ministerial or institutional appointment.

Ms. Leyo expressed her appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for recognizing the talents within the Volta Region and appointing some individuals from the area to prominent positions. However, she stressed the need for more appointments to reflect the region's unwavering loyalty and support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). "We are grateful to the President for having the region at heart and appointing some of our brothers and sisters. However, we are hopeful that more appointments will come to strengthen the region's representation in governance," she said.

Ms. Leyo highlighted the importance of appointing representatives who understand the unique challenges facing the Volta Region. She pointed out that Mr. Agbeve's track record as an MP demonstrates his ability to advocate for the needs of his constituents and contribute to the region's development. "As a region that has stood solidly behind the NDC over the years, it is only fair that our voices are heard, and our people given the opportunity to serve at higher levels. Hon. Agbeve is one of the best we have, and I strongly believe his appointment will be a great asset to the President's administration," she concluded.

The President's thank-you tour in Ho was part of his efforts to show gratitude to the people of the Volta Region for their overwhelming support in the recent elections. The event also provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss development initiatives and the inclusion of more individuals from the region in government appointments.