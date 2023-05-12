National Politics

Mrabet meets with UNICEF, KfW representatives

Mrabet meets with UNICEF, KfW representatives

A meeting was held on Thursday between Health Minister Ali Mrabet, UNICEF Representative in Tunisia Michel Le Pechoux and experts of the German KfW Development Bank.

The meeting was devoted to the presentation of the experts' recommendations following visits made on May 8-12 to some health care and educational institutions to to check the installation and operation of equipment granted for the fight against the Coronavirus, reads a ministry press release.

Mrabet commended on the occasion, he efforts exerted by the UNICEF through the implementation of several joint programmes, calling for further fruitful collaboration.

UNICEF representative and KfW experts affirmed for their part, willingness to step up partnership with the Health Ministry to improve the quality of healthcare and access to health for all.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

