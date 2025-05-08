MTN MobileMoney LTD Reassures Customers of Platform Security Amid False Breach Claims

Accra: MobileMoney LTD (MoMo), a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has assured customers that its mobile money platform remains secure and has not been compromised in any way. This statement comes in response to misleading messages circulating on social media, falsely claiming that MTN's systems have been breached and urging users to withdraw their funds. According to Ghana News Agency, MobileMoney LTD strongly refutes these claims, calling them entirely false and, in some cases, deliberately deceptive. The company stated, "We want to reassure our customers that the recent cybersecurity incident has not affected the operation or security of our mobile money services." The statement further emphasized that no customer funds have been lost and the MoMo platform continues to operate safely and securely. MobileMoney LTD highlighted that it employs robust, industry-standard security protocols to protect user data and funds. These measures include end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and 24/7 system monitor ing to prevent and detect fraudulent activities. The company also collaborates closely with regulators, cybersecurity professionals, and partner institutions to ensure the highest standards of safety. The company further urged customers to rely only on official MTN Ghana and MobileMoney LTD channels for accurate information. Additionally, customers are reminded not to share sensitive details like passwords, PINs, or OTPs via phone calls, texts, or emails.