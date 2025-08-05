Nana Yaa Jantuah Urges President Mahama to Organise Befitting Funeral for Kwame Nkrumah

Accra: Nana Yaa Jantuah, a former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to organise a befitting funeral for Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President. She claims that Nkrumah’s mortal remains were brought back to Ghana in a disordered state, and thus, a formal funeral would be fitting to honor his memory and allow his soul to rest properly.

According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Yaa Jantuah made this appeal during the launch of the 2025 Nkrumah Festival held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra over the weekend. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who passed away on April 27, 1972, in Bucharest, Romania, was initially buried in Guinea, following his overthrow as Ghana’s President in 1966. His remains were subsequently exhumed and brought to Ghana, reburied in his hometown of Nkroful in 1992, and later relocated to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

This year’s NkrumahFest, which will commemorate Nkrumah’s 116th birthday, is themed ‘Celebrating

Nkrumah’s Enduring Impact’. The festival will include a pilgrimage from Accra to Nkroful, Nkrumah’s birthplace, aimed at educating participants on the values and vision of Ghana’s first President and national founder.

Nana Jantuah also called on all political parties that align with Nkrumah’s ideology to unite against their political adversaries. She further urged Ghanaians and Africans to come together to tackle issues such as poverty, disease, and corruption.

The NkrumahFest will feature various activities, including a clean-up exercise on September 15th and 16th, the Osagyefo Football Cup, a public symposium, a candlelight night carnival, a durbar of chiefs, visits to historical sites in Nkroful and surrounding areas, and the cutting of an anniversary cake on September 21st to mark Nkrumah’s 116th birthday, culminating the celebration.