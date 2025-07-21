National Cathedral: President Mahama Orders Forensic Audit of Deloitte & Touche Audit Report

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has ordered a forensic audit by the Auditor-General into the Deloitte and Touche audit report on the National Cathedral Project. Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, stated that the audit findings have raised fundamental questions about the use of public funds related to the project.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ofosu addressed the Presidential Press Corps at the Presidency in Accra, revealing that contrary to the widely held view that total payments and commitments to the National Cathedral Project amounted to $58 million, an additional outstanding payment of $39 million is due to the contractor. This would bring the total cost for the project to $97 million.

He further explained that due to the nature of the contract, additional costs continue to accrue daily, despite the cessation of work on the project years ago. Consequently, President Mahama directed the dissolution of the National Cathedral Secretariat, which had been operating under the Office of the President, effective May 1, 2025.

The President also instructed the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to take legal steps to dissolve the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral and to publish the Deloitte and Touche audit report for public review. Mr. Ofosu noted that the report does not cover the full scope of operations of the National Cathedral Secretariat and the project itself.

He emphasized that the Auditor-General had been requested to commission a forensic audit into the project and the activities of the Secretariat. The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice are taking steps to ensure the lawful termination of the contract to prevent further costs and losses to the state. Following the forensic audit, decisive action will be taken regarding any impropriety identified and the project’s future.