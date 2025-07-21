Parliament Engages Security Leaders on Bawku Peace Measures and Ablekuma North Election Violence

Accra: Parliament has summoned heads of the state security apparatus and ministers responsible for security to discuss measures being undertaken to restore law and order in the Bawku enclave and address the violence that occurred during the Ablekuma North election re-run on July 11. The parliamentary joint committees, which include the Defence and Interior, and Security and Intelligence, announced to the media at Parliament House that the security leaders are tasked with expediting actions to ensure security and safety along the Bawku/Bazaw and Tamale/Walewale highways following recent incidents of violence.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. James Agalga, Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, stated that meetings were held with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and ministers of the Interior and Defence due to escalating conflict in Bawku and the recent violence at the Ablekuma North re-run elections. Mr. Agalga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Builsa North, mentioned that the security leaders assured that they are implementing strategies alongside the Otumfuo-led Mediation Team to restore security in the Bawku area.

He noted that the IGP informed them that the Ghana Police Service is reviewing video footage of the violence at some polling stations in the Ablekuma North election re-run, which will aid in identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Chairperson of the Security and Intelligence Committee and MP for Klottey Korle, emphasized the urgent need to resolve the Bawku conflict to prevent a national spillover.

On the issue of the Ablekuma North election skirmishes, Dr. Rawlings stated that although the security leaders could not provide specific timelines for arrest and prosecution, the committees would continue to engage them to receive progress reports. Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Ranking Member on the Interior and Defence, highlighted that political violence poses a threat to the country’s democracy, stressing the importance of a bi-partisan approach to resolving such violence.

He pointed out that with the Akwatia by-election being the next in line, it is crucial to take immediate action on the Ablekuma North violence to deter any future incidents.