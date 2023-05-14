General

NDC chooses Mahama as flagbearer for the 2024 race

Web DeskComments Off on NDC chooses Mahama as flagbearer for the 2024 race

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sunday chose former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Mahama polled 297,603, or 98.9 per cent, of the votes while his challenger, former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu scored 3,181, or 1.1 per cent.

'On behalf of the chairperson of the Commission, I duly declare Mr John Dramani Mahama duly elected with 98.9 per cent of the votes cast,' Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services of the Electoral Commission (EC) announced at the party's headquarters in Accra.

He indicated that 305, 437 votes were cast in the presidential primaries. Valid votes were 300,784, whilst 4,653 votes were rejected.

Even before the EC officially confirmed the former President's victory, Mr Kojo Bonsu, congratulated Mr Mahama for winning the party's presidential contest.

In a Facebook post, the former Kumasi Mayor disclosed that he had called Mr Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

'I have called H.E. John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory. Just as I have indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election, I will continue to serve the NDC party,' he said.

Mr Bonsu became the sole challenger to former President Mahama following the abrupt withdrawal of former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor from the race on Friday.

Dr Duffuor accused the party's leadership of breaching the agreement and assurance given to the three presidential aspirants to resolve the issues raised about irregularities in the party's voter register before Saturday's polls.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Zimbabwe Rains Raise Hopes for Food Production

Web Desk

MUDZI, ZIMBABWE – The World Food Program says it needs $103 million to meet urgent food assistance needs in Zimbabwe, where more than half the population is food insecure due to recurring droughts and an ailing economy. Zimbabwes Mudzi district, on the…
General

Zimbabwe: Small Scale Miners Target U.S.$4 Billion

Web Desk

Small scale miners say they are aiming to contribute US$4 billion to the targeted goal of turning the mining sector into a US$12 billion economy.Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) CEO Wellington Takavarasha in an interview said small-scale and artisanal …
General

South Sudan Suspends Arabic Newspaper

Web Desk

WASHINGTON South Sudan’s Arabic daily Al Watan has accused the country’s media watchdog group, Media Authority, of targeting the newspaper after the regulatory agency suspended the publication for one month over alleged licensing issues.In a letter dat…