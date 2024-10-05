NDC women’s organiser encourages market women to vote for NDC

Mrs. Felicia Mekpoi Bortey, the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged market women at Zenu, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, to vote for the NDC in the December 7 general elections. Mrs. Bortey said the NDC has the market, women, and other traders at heart; therefore, voting to bring the party into power would be to their benefit. She said the Greater Accra Region has about 70 markets; therefore, if all the traders in the markets would vote for the NDC, it would push the party to power, therefore their resolve to engage all the women in the markets. Interacting with traders at the Zenu Market, she said the NDC, as part of its policies, would empower the women's bank to support all traders to expand their businesses, adding that the 24-hour economy would also bring more jobs, as they would be provided security to engage in their selling all day round. She added that a national apprenticeship program would also be rolled out to provide their childr en with the needed skills to either start their own jobs or get employed in the companies. Mrs. Bortey said: 'The former president John Dramani Mahama would build a woman bank to cover all the districts; a loan would be given to you without discriminating; every woman who identified herself as a Ghanaian will receive it with no collateral, and the interest would be little.' She said the women would be trained on how to manage the loans for them to use them to progress their businesses and eradicate poverty among themselves. She reminded the women that the NDC has a very credible record of fulfilling its campaign promises, adding that during the party's tenure, they built market facilities and provided security for traders to practice their trade without any hindrances. Madam Evenly Dede Mensah, the queen mother of the Zenu market, raised concerns over the market access roads, state of shelves,?irrigation problems,?place of convenience, and financial issues faced by the traders in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency