New Acting NPA Chief Executive Pledges to Elevate Petroleum Industry

Accra: The newly appointed Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has affirmed his commitment to elevating the Authority and advancing the country's petroleum downstream industry.

According to Ghana News Agency, in his maiden address to the management and staff of the NPA in Accra on Monday, Mr. Tameklo pledged to advance the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to transform the industry. Reflecting on his appointment, he recalled that President Mahama, while presenting him with the instrument of office, emphasized the need for a new approach. Mr. Tameklo stated that it is not going to be business as usual, adding that he would work in alignment with the President's vision.

He promised to lead with fairness and an open mind, stressing his philosophy of teamwork. Additionally, he assured the staff of his commitment to their well-being, saying he would ensure that their welfare is taken care of. Mr. Tameklo called for the full cooperation of the staff to achieve the Authority's mandate and uplift the petroleum downstream industry. He urged, in the spirit of cooperation, to work together to make the Authority the very best.

In his remarks, the NPA Welfare Chairman, Mr. Ernest Ayeh-Datey, congratulated Mr. Tameklo on his appointment and assured him of the staff's readiness to support and collaborate with him for the success of the Authority.

Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo is a legal professional with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds an LLM in Natural Resources (Downstream Petroleum) from the University of Ghana and completed the Professional Law Course at the Ghana School of Law. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

Currently, Mr. Tameklo serves as a Partner at Ayine and Partners Law Firm, specializing in criminal, civil, and commercial litigation. With over a decade of legal experience, he has earned a reputation for delivering sound legal opinions and offering strategic counsel to organizations.

Beyond his legal practice, he has demonstrated leadership, serving as the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He has also contributed to high-profile committees, including the 2024/2025 Transition Sub-Committee for Legal and Governance and the 2024 NDC Manifesto Committee.

Renowned for his research, analytical, and interpersonal skills, Mr. Tameklo is a self-driven, open-minded, and collaborative team player. His expertise in litigation and strategic advisory roles highlights his commitment to excellence, societal progress, and fostering positive change.