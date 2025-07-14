Newly Elected GJA Executives Sworn Into Office in Northern, North East Regions

Tamale: The newly elected Northern Regional Executive Officers of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have been officially sworn into office, marking the beginning of their three-year tenure in leading the association’s activities in the region. The officers, who were elected unopposed, include Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed as the Regional Chairman, Mr. Albert Futukpor as the Regional Secretary, and Miss Joyce Kantam Kolamong as the Regional Treasurer. The elections took place during the GJA National and Regional Executive Elections held on June 30, 2025.

According to Ghana News Agency, the swearing-in ceremony was conducted by His Lordship Emmanuel Plange Brew, Supervising High Court Judge for the Northern Region. The brief ceremony took place in Tamale on Friday, where His Lordship Brew administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance to the new executives.

In addition to the Northern Region executives, Mr. Mohammed Fugu, who also stood unopposed, was sworn in as the North East Regional Chairman during the same ceremony. His Lordship Brew emphasized the importance of diligence and professionalism in media practices, urging the media to remain steadfast in promoting accountability and sustainable national development.

Mr. Yakubu, speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in executives, pledged to work collaboratively to safeguard the interests of journalists in the region, ensuring their protection and support throughout their tenure.