NGO Plants Trees with Learners of Gbi-Kpoeta M/A Basic School

Hohoe: The Centre for Culture and Sustainable Development (CCSD), a community-based organization focused on promoting culture, sustainable development, and environmental conservation, has led a tree planting exercise with learners from Gbi-Kpoeta M/A Basic School in the Hohoe Municipality. The initiative aimed to conserve the environment through the planting of Teak and Afram tree species.

According to Ghana News Agency, Togbe Adom Dake X, President of CCSD Gbi-Kpoeta, emphasized the organization’s commitment to youth empowerment through community-centered initiatives that focus on environmental sustainability. The tree planting campaign is designed to restore degraded lands, improve climate resilience, and engage local communities, particularly young people, in environmental stewardship.

The CCSD aims to foster a harmonious and progressive community by nurturing a well-informed society that values diversity, inclusivity, equality, equity, and champions sustainable development. As a UNESCO club, the organization aligns with UNESCO’s goals to build environmentally friendly communities that protect plant and animal life in a clean environment.

Togbe Dake highlighted the importance of integrating culture into sustainability practices to foster a deeper connection to the environment, preserve traditions, and promote social cohesion. Mr. Desmond Korby Vorvor, Headteacher of Gbi-Kpoeta M/A Basic School, assured that the trees would be well-maintained for the benefit of the school environment, as they would enhance the beauty of the compound and serve as windbreaks.