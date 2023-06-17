NIPDB to host forum on green hydrogen

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte are expected in Namibia this coming week, amongst others to discuss green hydrogen and energy transition at a forum scheduled for Monday.

NIPDB in a media statement on Friday said their visit will coincide with the forum which will feature speakers that include President Hage Geingob.

The forum will provide a platform for back-to-back meetings and exchanges between Namibian companies and their Dutch and Danish counterparts in the green hydrogen sector, enriching shared interests, insights and strategies.

“This forum will also provide a significant opportunity for local investors to engage with international players, further reinforcing the essence of multilateral cooperation and global developments,” the statement read.

The statement said the event will underpin Namibia's vision of becoming the sustainable energy capital of Africa.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency