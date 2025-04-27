Nkwanta South MCE Takes Action to Drain Neglected Underpass

Nkwanta: Mr Joseph Kwame Antwi Awal, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South in the Oti, has initiated a project to drain an abandoned underpass in the town as part of his efforts to enhance public health safety. The initiative aims to address ongoing problems of stagnant water accumulated in the area, which poses a public health issue. According to Ghana News Agency, the project responds to growing concerns about the health hazards posed by the stagnant water, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other disease-causing agents. The underpass, initially constructed for the safety of residents, has been neglected for years, resulting in significant waterlog and accumulated debris including silt. The MCE mobilised a team from the Ghana National Fire Service, Zoomlion Ghana, and local volunteers to clear the underpass and restore proper drainage. Mr Antwi emphasised the importance of community involvement in maintaining a clean and healthy environment. He warned residents that dumping ref use and other debris into the underpass could lead to severe health implications, especially for children and the elderly. The MCE announced plans for a more comprehensive approach towards managing sanitation in the Municipality. The plan includes regular maintenance of the sanitation system in the area and the implementation of educational programmes to inform residents about the importance of keeping their environment clean. He also called on residents to promptly report any issues related to drainage and waste management. The residents expressed gratitude for the MCE's efforts, hopeful that this initiative would lead to a cleaner, and a healthier town.