Parliamentary Select Committee on Health Applauds HTH for Development Initiatives

According to Ghana News Agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, Member of Parliament for Garu and leader of the delegation, gave the commendation during the Committee's working visit to the facility as part of their nationwide tour of regional and teaching hospitals aimed at assessing healthcare delivery, identifying challenges, and proposing solutions for improved services. Speaking during the visit, Dr. Anabah praised the hospital's leadership for using its limited IGF to embark on infrastructural and service improvement projects despite facing resource constraints.

Upon arrival, the hospital's management presented a comprehensive overview of HTH's operations to the Committee, which included highlights of their achievements, financial standing, staffing levels, ongoing projects, and infrastructural developments. Following the briefing, the Committee embarked on a facility tour to inspect the projects and interact with staff. Dr. Anabah expressed satisfaction with what they observed.

One of the notable achievements cited was the hospital's investment in research. In 2024 alone, Ho Teaching Hospital published 21 peer-reviewed articles, distinguishing itself from the typical regional hospitals and affirming its status as a true teaching hospital. Dr. Anabah also highlighted efforts by the hospital to address its human resource challenges. Currently, the hospital is funding the training of several specialists at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to ensure they return and strengthen the hospital's specialist services.

Other major projects initiated with IGF include the construction of a Psychiatric Consultant Department, establishment of a 24-hour pharmacy, building of a Family Health Administration Unit, and setting up of a Dialysis Center. Additionally, the hospital maintains a CT scan machine, donated by a development partner, with funds generated internally set aside for its maintenance-a practice Dr. Anabah noted is rare among health facilities in Ghana.

The Committee was also impressed that Ho Teaching Hospital had already developed a health tourism blueprint before the government's recent policy emphasis on health tourism. Dr. Anabah noted that health tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry globally, and HTH's early preparations position it as a potential leader in this sector within Ghana.

Despite the commendations, the Committee identified some gaps, including the absence of a dedicated ambulance for the hospital. Dr. Anabah announced that the Committee would recommend that all regional and teaching hospitals be provided with their own ambulances to facilitate effective patient referrals.

Other members of the Committee also advised the hospital's management to explore Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as an additional avenue for mobilizing resources and improving service delivery. Dr. John Tampuori, CEO of Ho Teaching Hospital, expressed gratitude for the Committee's visit and constructive feedback. He assured the delegation that all recommendations would be taken seriously to further enhance healthcare delivery.

The visit ended on a positive note, with both the hospital management and the Parliamentary Committee hopeful that collaborative efforts will lead to a stronger healthcare system for the region and the nation at large.