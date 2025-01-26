Northern Environmental Journalists Network Launched to Protect Natural Resources

Tamale: The Northern Ghana Environment and Extractive Journalists Network (EEJNet) has been launched to address environmental challenges and ensure enhanced protection and management of natural resources. The network aims to tackle issues through comprehensive reporting by a coalition of journalists interested in environmental protection and natural resources governance. This group comprises selected media practitioners from the five regions of northern Ghana: Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East, and Upper West. According to Ghana News Agency, the launch of EEJNet coincided with a capacity-building workshop titled 'Building media and CSOs capacity for enhanced environmental and extractive justice in Northern Ghana.' The event was organized by the TAMA Foundation Universal, with funding support from the Ford Foundation, targeting civil society organizations (CSOs) and journalists. Northern Ghana is rich in natural resources such as gold, timber, shea, dawadawa, and baobab, along with fertile agricultu ral lands. However, the region faces threats from unsustainable practices, including environmental degradation, indiscriminate tree felling, illegal mining, and the impacts of climate change. These challenges affect livelihoods, food security, and exacerbate social and economic inequalities. Mr. Mohammed Fugu, a convenor of the EEJNet, highlighted a gap in media coverage of these critical issues, noting that many journalists lack the expertise and resources to report comprehensively on these complex topics. As a result, essential topics such as climate-smart solutions and biodiversity conservation are often underreported, limiting public awareness and advocacy efforts. The Network was formed to empower journalists to prioritize environmental and natural resources protection through in-depth, evidence-based reporting. Mr. Fugu emphasized the need for an aggressive campaign against environmental injustices, particularly the indiscriminate felling of economic trees, which leads to deforestation and worsens vul nerability to climate change. Dr. Chrys Anab, Executive Director of TAMA Foundation Universal, pointed out that northern Ghana is becoming a hub for mineral resources, necessitating collaboration between the media and CSOs for proper environmental management. He expressed concern over the destruction and poor regulation in the extractive sector, which negatively impacts the environment. Data from the Mineral Commission showed that 128 licenses were issued in 2024 alone across the northern regions. Dr. Anab called on the media and CSOs to advocate for reforms, particularly in the mining sector, to ensure good environmental governance and accountability. Mr. Abdul Hayi Moomen, Head of Public Affairs at the University for Development Studies, noted that the media and CSOs have the power to influence policies and must leverage this influence to promote collective action against environmental destruction.